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Rumor: The Latest Senua Was Revealed In Xbox Game Showcase To Help XBOX Sell Off Ninja Theory

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It would make sense if Xbox was already planning for the reset to do this.

Rumors have been spreading around that Xbox is considering closing multiple game studios. While it’s hard to substantiate many of them because the stories keep changing, one has become especially credible.

Stephen Totilo of GameFile claims that Ninja Theory is one of those studios, and their recent reveal of Senua was not a mistake. XBOX had already planned to sell off or close the studio before the Xbox Game Showcase even broadcast the trailer.

The idea was, the promise of a new Senua game would help XBOX find a new buyer for the studio. Totilo cannot corroborate if Ninja Theory knew about these plans or were part of it.

It’s highly unlikely that XBOX will corroborate every single detail of this story, but it would make sense that Asha Sharma’s team was reviewing how to streamline the company.

Although industry is currently in an unfavorable state, we hope that XBOX is able to find buyers for these studios so they don’t have to close.

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