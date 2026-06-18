Jason Schreier: “Full Picture Is Not Entirely Clear” Regarding XBOX’s Studios

Jason Schreier has made a huge claim regarding the state of XBOX’s studios.

In his latest YouTube video, Jason explained Xbox’s history since Xbox One, and how they entered their current state. He also explained even more XBOX studios are possible in peril.

But he also said this (edited for clarity):

… you might see headlines right now saying, “Hey, Xbox is shutting down X Studio.” And while that’s kind of true, it’s not entirely true because again, all of these studio heads are in conversations, in negotiations with Xbox at the moment.

In some cases, we might see studios spinning off. In some cases, we might see studios trying to find other buyers, like other publishers who might be interested in them.

So nothing has been executed just yet. That is going to happen in a few weeks. Again, the full picture is not entirely clear.

As we noted, rumors were inconsistent on whether these studios were closed or not. The ideal situation would be for them to successfully separate with new owners, like XBOX’s Toys for Bob and Sony’s Daybreak Studios. But we’ll see if these even come to pass in the future.