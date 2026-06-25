Some Compulsion Games Staff Are Leaving The Company – And They Also Have Job Openings Right Now

It sounds like Compulsion is sticking around after all.

We may now have a better idea of where Compulsion Games is going from now on.

Several Compulsion Games staff have revealed on their LinkedIn profiles that they are leaving the company and looking for job openings. This comes after rumors that XBOX would have large scale layoffs.

However, it’s possible that these staff are volunteering to leave the studio, as none of them have confirmed they were laid off so far. We also noted these staff are at different positions in the company, including VFX, animation, IT management, concept artist, etc. Sadly, these may include a familiar name in Bijan Stephen, one of South of Midnight’s writers.

But this isn’t the full picture. As we confirmed in two employment sites, Compulsion Games also has some job openings right now.

It appears that XBOX will be keeping Compulsion Games after all, but it won’t be the exact same studio. The fans who watched them grow while making South of Midnight know they would not have gotten there if XBOX didn’t acquire them.

This may be a painful chapter for Compulsion Games, but their story might not be over.