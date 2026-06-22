Is Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition For Switch 2 Already Breaking Street Date?

All in the lead up to Sonic’s birthday.

A strange twist has appeared for Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition for the Switch 2.

Last week, fans shared a picture of the game in a Switch 2 case, labeled as a Game-Key Card. Subsequently, some fans that went to stores to ask about the game were told that it was releasing in June 23, which is Sonic the Hedgehog’s official birthday.

Now, Redditor Time_Meat_7475 shared a picture on the /SonicTheHedgehog subreddit. He claims that his local Walmart allowed him to buy the game, and he shows a picture of the Game-Key Card and the case on top of a Switch 2.

For what it’s worth, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account may have hinted that this game is real. They revealed Sonic will be getting a birthday livestream on the 23rd, and then said this:

P.S. We know many of you are eager for future Sonic updates. We won’t be covering everything in this livestream, but we’re excited to hang out with you on the 23rd!

Rumors about this release have been going around for some time, but this Switch 2 release could come with a permanent price drop for Sonic Frontiers.