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Rumor Debunked: billbil-kun Says Early GTA 6 Price Listings Are Placeholders

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It sounds like some people already know what the real prices will be.

No, GTA 6’s prices haven’t broken street date.

Over the weekend, fans found that European retailer fnac listed prices for GTA 6, from € 89.99, € 119.99, to € 199.99. billbil-kun shared a screenshot of these listings and said this on Twitter:

Looks like many people (including R*) are trying to disturb my holidays

Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes

So those prices are random ones

(& Sorry, w/o my PC, can’t do much to get real prices)

Rockstar has already announced that pre-orders will start this week, on June 25. We will definitely find out what prices GTA 6 will be retailing for. But there is also still a possibility that Rockstar will announce their prices before that date.

This is not the first time that we saw a retailer jump the gun and list high prices for GTA 6, far above the $ 60 standard or the highly expected price increase to $ 80.

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