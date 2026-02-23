Gameranx

Game Key Reseller Lists GTA 6 Price At Over $ 100 (Is It A Placeholder?)

Should be obvious but you shouldn’t pre-order GTA 6 at this store.

A video game retailer has prematurely priced GTA 6, and it’s obvious that they don’t actually know.

Loaded, a game key reseller, has a listing for GTA 6 for the Xbox Series X|S for $ 124.19. Now that price already looks ridiculous, but that’s not all.

When you click through the listing, you’ll see that there’s no actual price for the game. It also seems to allow to select the PC version, but once again it comes with no listing. And this store does not have a PS5 listing.

We’re sharing a screenshot of the store page that shows this price below.

We can assure you as of this writing that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar did not suddenly make any announcements that GTA 6 would have this ridiculous price. We can imagine some fans are hardcore enough to pay that much, but the outrage would be larger.

This is obviously a placeholder price. But it does give us pause on what price Take-Two will actually place for GTA 6. Strauss Zelnick has told investors before that they have kept the game affordable through the years. We’ll see if they can live up to that claim again.

