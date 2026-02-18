Gameranx

Take-Two Argues They Have Kept GTA More Affordable “On A Real Basis” Through The Years

by

There’s one way for Take-Two to make GTA 6 affordable.

Strauss Zelnick made the case for Take-Two making games more affordable for investors… but will gamers accept it?

In Take-Two’s latest financial meeting, Mike Hickey with Benchmark Company asked Strauss about GTA 6’s marketing. Strauss said that his company eats ‘red meat for breakfast’.

Mike also asked if gamers will be able to afford GTA 6.

Strauss  said this:

You know people engage with our properties for hours and hours and hours and on a real basis frontline prices have meaningfully declined in the past 20 years.

…On the console side of course you know that’s not expected by consumers because of the deep value that we bring and consumers do expect to pay for that. But on a real basis, we’re making it more and more affordable and more and more accessible.

From our understanding, what Strauss means is the price of these games have gone down when adjusted for inflation. We’re doubtful that gamers will accept the point that the price has a direct connection to playtime.

Ultimately, the big question is what price they will actually set for GTA 6. Take-Two isn’t going to convince a lot of gamers that $ 100 is affordable.

