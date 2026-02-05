Strauss Zelnick: Take-Two’s Business Is “Eating Red Meat For Breakfast”

You still need to eat your veggies.

Strauss Zelnick has some surprisingly bold words when talking about his company Take-Two Interactive.

He said this in the Q&A portion of the company’s latest earnings call:

We are in the business of eating red meat for breakfast. I think we’ll be having a lot more red meat in the coming months.

We are very fortunate that the consumer anticipation for GTA 6 is huge. And one does have to be judicious with how one markets such an extraordinary product.

Rest assured, I think you’ll be pretty astonished by the creativity that Rockstar’s marketing team brings to consumers in the coming months.

Strauss was fielding a question about how much marketing GTA 6 needs. So it’s a little surprising that he took the opportunity to talk the whole company up, but we get it.

Strauss’ point is that Take-Two isn’t satisfied with just having a guaranteed payday. If GTA 6 will have the biggest video game launch in the industry’s history, they want to make sure it will be as big as it can be.

This temerity is probably why Take-Two is where it is.