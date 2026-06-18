GTA 6 Pre-Orders Start June 25, Official Cover Art Finally Revealed

Rockstar may finally be starting the marketing campaign for their biggest game ever.

They have just revealed the official cover art for GTA 6. The art uses the franchise’s signature panel style, but without Stephen Bliss and Anthrox Studio, they’ve opted for cooler hues and a cleaner style.

The panels also show easily recognizable characters, including our seeming star-crossed lovers Lucia and Jason, Boobie Ike, Raul Bautista, and our signature nameless cover girl. (We’re pretty sure she isn’t either member of Real Dimez!)

We also get a nice preview of the vehicles players will get to ride in the game, from sports cars, to motorcycles, yachts, and copters.

This cover reveal also comes with an announcement, as pre-orders for GTA 6 finally begin on June 25, this time next week.

With this announcement, we may also see trailer 3 finally drop on June 25 as well. Rockstar fans may finally be done waiting.