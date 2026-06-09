Nintendo Direct Stealth Announced Later Today + Treehouse Live

Nintendo has finally come in to announce their Nintendo Direct this month.

They made the announcement on Twitter:

Join us on June 9 at 7am PT for a #NintendoDirect followed by Nintendo Treehouse: Live!

The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 50 minutes and Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be 95 minutes.

Watch here: https://ninten.do/6010v5TG2

The event can also be viewed in the Nintendo Today! App.

Nintendo has not dropped any clues on what this event could have, but of course the speculation has gone rampant. We will point out NintendoPrime was off about Nintendo being in the Summer Games Fest, but he got this date right.

Last month, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that they have a lot of games they still haven’t announced coming from today until March 2027. And there have already been quite a few games that were already announced this month before the Direct, most notably Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

But now seems to be the time when we’ll see Nintendo reveal their own games, and the next few months of the Switch 2.