Lies of P Sequel Is Now Officially In Full Production

We’re a little concerned about how long we’ll have to wait for this sequel.

Neowiz has confirmed that Lies Of P’s sequel is in full production.

A slide in their Q1 2026 earnings presentation says this:

Full-scale development of ‘Lies of P Sequel’

– Passed prototype, entered full-scale development stage

Lies Of P director Choi Ji-won confirmed plans for a sequel months after the game released and sold 1 million units. While it seems odd that it took this long for them to move forward, Round 8 and Neowiz had a lot going on in between.

Neowiz put up a job opening looking for devs with experience making open world games. At the time, fans speculated this could mean Lies Of P 2 is an open world game.

But Neowiz’ report reveals that they’re planning multiple games, including Korea’s requisite live service titles. They may have been planning other new IP, which may or may not have been cancelled themselves.

Unfortunately, this does make us wonder how long Round 8 will take to make Lies Of P2. Hopefully their process is a lot more streamlined than their Western counterparts.