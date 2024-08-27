Rumor: Lies Of P Sequel Could Be Open World

Yeah, don’t expect this game to come to the console that you own right now.

We have a new rumor that Lies of P fans could get excited for, or not.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, publisher Neowiz posted a new job opening for a Field Level Designer. We did check the links to the site on our own and can confirm that the developer will still be Round 8 Studios. The job listing includes these details under the heading Preferred Qualifications:

Experience creating actions using Unreal Engine.

Experience creating and improving tools to enhance work efficiency.

Experience developing various mini-games within a field.

Extensive experience playing open-world games.

Experience creating seamless worlds.

Experience with optimization pipelines.

Emphasis on aesthetic elements in level design.

And then again, under the job listing’s Key Points, it says that Neowiz prefers “Action creation, tool development, mini-game development, open-world experience.”

Of course, the big signal here is that Neowiz is looking for someone with experience playing, and perhaps making, open-world games. But other details in the job listing also give us a better idea of what Neowiz is planning to make in particular.

There is an emphasis on efficiency and optimization, which indicates that the Lies of P sequel could be planned for multiple platforms. When they look for seamless worlds, that indicates that the world will be quartered into larger areas, at least larger than what we have seen in Lies of P. Certainly, the load times from just opening up the game was a bit much, and that’s something that they will want to improve in the next round.

If this open-world is planned to have mini-games, then it may not be the kind of world where you can just drop everything to go somewhere else. Could they create a mini-game subsystem like Yakuza/Like A Dragon? In which case, players will have to complete certain challenges when they commit to them. This planned feature alone should end the comparisons to FromSoftware’s Soulslike games, though we know that’s not going to happen.

Lies of P director Choi Jiwon confirmed that they would be making a sequel back in November 2023. While it’s exciting to think of when this next game comes out, we should be realistic with our expectations. Round 8 Studios has had their first breakout success, but we should now expect them to take five years to make this game. So this Lies of P sequel is probably going to come to the successors of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly, the Nintendo Switch. In any case, Neowiz and Round 8 are in the proverbial global AAA game developer club now, and we’re looking forward to what comes next from them.