Forza Horizon 6 Player Confirms The Crack Is Real And That He Got Banned – Or Was He?

Well, he can get banned again.

The banned Forza Horizon 6 player has come back with some new gameplay, and an explanation.

Yesterday, word spread that Forza Horizon 6’s code was leaked, and already got cracked. However, Playground Games and SteamDB came forward to debunk the claims that the game got leaked because of unencrypted code on Steam’s servers.

At the time, a content creator named DVS Squad shared a screenshot revealing that he was suspended “due to cheating/unallowed modding.” Since the suspension lasts until December 31, 9999, the account DVSMK6 was effectively banned for life.

In a new video, DVS stated that the ban was for showcasing gameplay footage. He argues that he didn’t cheat in his gameplay footage. Of course, playing a crack is effectively an unauthorized mod, but we can see his logic.

He also revealed that DVSMK6 was really an alt, and that’s why he didn’t hide that gamertag. He expected to be banned for showing early gameplay.

DVS Squad is convinced that Xbox can’t ban him without seeing his handle, which implies the crack may have removed telemetry from the build he’s playing. But we’ll see if he’s proven correct about that in the coming days.