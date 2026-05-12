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Playground Games and SteamDB Reveal Forza Horizon 6 Leak Did Not Happen On Steam

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It is interesting that everyone jumped to believe the rumor.

Playground Games has made a key disclosure about the recent Forza Horizon 6 leak.

They made this statement on Twitter:

We are aware of reports that a build of Forza Horizon 6 has been obtained prior to its release and can confirm this is not the result of a pre-load issue.

We are taking strict enforcement action against any individuals found accessing this build including franchise-wide and hardware bans. We encourage fans to sit tight for the game’s release on May 19.

SteamDB followed up with this statement:

Forza Horizon 6 was very likely leaked by someone with early access to the build (reviewer or similar).

At around the same time, the file list appeared on SteamDB because someone (could be someone else) used our token dumper. SteamDB does not display or share keys, nor can it provide downloads.

Playground’s claim implied that Xbox was itself subject to a security breach, and we imagine they’re currently investigating it now. But if you were tempted to pirate the game, that doesn’t seem advisable as we don’t know what else could be in those files.

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