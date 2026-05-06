Asha Has Spoken: CoPilot For Xbox Has Flown The Coop

Asha Sharma has made one of those shocking overnight announcements.

She said this on Twitter:

Xbox needs to move faster, deepen our connection with the community, and address friction for both players and developers.

Today, we promoted leaders who helped build Xbox, while also bringing in new voices to help push us forward. This balance is important as we get the business back on track.

As part of this shift, you’ll see us begin to retire features that don’t align with where we’re headed. We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console.

Of course, the big news for gamers was the decision to cancel CoPilot for Xbox after all. Microsoft just announced the feature for Xbox Series X|S, when the AI bot can already be used for gaming on Windows.

Really, gamers who want to use CoPilot can still use it for their games, but not from their consoles (and soon, their phones). This is transparently more for their PR than anything else, but it’s a great way to signal that Asha, and Xbox, are listening to their fans today.