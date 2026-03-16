Xbox Series X|S Getting Gaming Copilot Later This Year

We’ll see if Xbox gamers will be using it then.

Microsoft revealed Gaming Copilot is coming to Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Partner Group Product Manager for Gaming AI Sonali Yadav said this at GDC:

I’m excited to announce that later this year, we will bring Gaming Copilot to the current-generation consoles, and we will continue to bring it to more services that players are playing.

Copilot is a flexible AI Assistant platform that can already be used for games, but Microsoft needs to explain how this will work even further.

Currently, you can use Copilot to play games on Windows PCs. The AI can immediately recognize the game you’re playing.

Alternately, you can use Copilot on a phone or tablet. In this capacity, you will need to give more information, including the game you’re playing. But this way, you can already use it to help play on your Xbox Series X or S consoles.

So the specifics of how its implemented does matter. Can it be toggled on or off? Will it hear you talk via a headset? Can you use it without voice in the console?

Whether Xbox gamers will use it that much is another matter altogether.