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Rumor: Halo 2 & 3 Remakes Early In Development – Will They Still Come To PlayStation?

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There were also rumors Halo was coming to Nintendo.

It sounds like the entire Halo community is getting a set of remakes.

Last October 2025, Microsoft announced Halo Campaign Evolved, revealing that the remake was coming to PC, Xbox, and also PlayStation. Halo community director Brian Jarrard even went out of his way to say that Halo would be on PlayStation going forward.

And then on December 2025, Rebs Gaming claimed that the entire Halo trilogy was getting a set of remakes. Today, Rebs follows up on that report.

Rebs says that Halo 2 and Halo 3 are early in development. However, Microsoft plans to release both games regardless of how Halo Campaign Evolved performs.

Rebs says nothing about whether these two remakes are coming to PlayStation as well. And lest we forget, there were rumors that Halo games were also coming to Switch 2.

Xbox is in the middle of reinventing itself under Asha Sharma, and in her words, the plan’s the plan until it’s no longer the plan. So we’ll see how much of these rumors turn out to be true.

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