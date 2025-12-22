Entire Halo Trilogy Could See Remakes

Halo has been around for decades now. Bungie really crafted something special, and it sparked a fandom craze for years. The original Halo trilogy is still played by fans today. Thanks to the Halo Master Chief Collection, we’re getting the ability to relive those glorious games on more modern platforms. That’s a nice relief if you were not fond of the games Halo Studios has been putting out since taking over control of the IP from Bungie.

The latest mainline installment was Halo Infinite, and I’m sure you all are aware of how lackluster that game ended up being. That said, if you were interested in the game, support for more storyline content is no longer a thing. This was a game that was supposed to last for years, and after it was released, we never saw the campaign continue. Instead, what we got was more focus on the online competitive multiplayer component. But to help rectify things and get Halo Studios back into fans’ good graces, they are bringing out a remake of Halo Combat Evolved.

Halo Trilogy Remake In The Works?

Halo Studios is working to deliver the Halo Campaign Evolved game to the marketplace next year, 2026. We’ve since seen gameplay footage released to further hype the game, which will use Unreal Engine 5. However, this might not be the last remake coming our way. Thanks to Rebs Gaming, which has been a reliable source for Halo-specific news, we’re learning a little more about what’s going on at the studio.

Rebs Gaming recently released a new video highlighting that the Halo trilogy is being remade. So, beyond the first Halo game, we might see the same treatment happen with Halo 2 and Halo 3. That’s according to Rebs Gaming sources, but it could ultimately be up in the air depending on how well Halo Campaign Evolved is received. If fans take to the game, there’s a good chance we’ll see the other two come as well.

Of course, that might also help other console platform fans experience the original Halo storyline, since Microsoft no longer keeps exclusives on PC or Xbox. Now, if this does come true, we’re certainly wondering what it means for the next major installment of the franchise. Could we see something else come out that steers fans into a different storyline after Halo 3, or will Halo Studios attempt to course-correct again post-Halo Infinite? We’ll just have to wait and find out.