Halo Combat Evolved Remake Is Scrapping Multiplayer

Halo fans have been waiting for what is next. Halo Infinite didn’t quite scratch that itch for a lot of players, where the studio is heading next is anyone’s guess. Rumors suggest that Halo 7 is in development, continuing the storyline, but the release date remains a mystery. However, one game that continues to see rumors online about its development is a Halo Combat Evolved remake.

We’re going to potentially head back to where it all began. Halo Combat Evolved is rumored to be in development again as a remake. Likewise, rumors are suggesting it’s farther along than some might have expected. Could we get the game next year? It’s possible, as we just saw another video post from RebsGaming on YouTube. This insider has been revealing what they have heard about the franchise, with the latest video touching on the Halo Combat Evolved remake.

In particular, we’re learning that the sources RebsGaming spoke with about the project have noted that they only have heard about the campaign mode. Now, it’s not outright stated that multiplayer was scrapped. Still, it does seem like none of the sources familiar with the project for RebsGaming were able to clarify that a multiplayer component is coming with the remake.

Speculation is that we’re getting just the campaign, and it will arrive next year. That would give players a reason to go back and enjoy this game. Furthermore, it gives potentially some new players from the PlayStation side of gaming a chance to check out Halo. Whether future Halo games will arrive on PlayStation is up in the air. But what better way to get fans interested in the franchise than by also releasing this first installment game on the PlayStation 5?

That wasn’t the only subject spoken about in the latest video, which you can watch below. Instead, RebsGaming also noted that there is a new multiplayer game coming called Project Ekur that’s also based on the Halo IP. They also briefly touched on Halo 7, suggesting it might be in pre-production. If that’s the case, we doubt we’ll see the next mainline game come out until the next-generation consoles. Of course, hopefully, we’ll hear something new and official about this franchise sooner rather than later.