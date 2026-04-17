Rumor: Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Releasing On July 9, 2026

Vantage Studios may have prompted last minute changes for this game.

Insider Gaming is making some big claims about Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

Over the last week, there were rumors that Ubisoft would be revealing the game in full, possibly today. Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson shared some of those claims too, but now, they say that’s no longer happening.

Apparently, Ubisoft held a 30 minute presentation with games media and content creators earlier today. However, they decided to postpone the public reveal for next week.

But they can confirm that Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is releasing on July 9, 2026. It isn’t clear if Ubisoft OK’d this announcement, but they may opt not to act on this being revealed early.

This will be the first Assassin’s Creed game to release after Ubisoft formalized Vantage Studios. Obviously, most of the game’s development before Vantage was even announced, but that reorganization has clearly already led to last minute changes.

We’ll leave aside any speculation on the game until it finally gets announced, when Ubisoft decides its time.