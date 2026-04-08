Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Announcements Coming This April 16

It would be just the right time to start announcing if the game is out this summer.

We have a megaton of a rumor about Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

ResetERA user BlackBate dropped this rumor on the thread about the game getting a PEGI rating:

Announcements planned to go live on the 16th and there is also an event taking place later this month

Release not that far away

For what it’s worth, that PEGI rating came out all the way back in December 2025. One month ago, Ubisoft officially confirmed the rumors and shared the official name.

But that’s all we know for now. If Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is releasing this summer, this month would definitely be a perfect time to reveal it.

Ubisoft will have enough time to hype up the title before release. Most importantly, they will wrap up the whole cycle from announcement to game release safely before the second half of 2026 gets filled up by Marvel’s Wolverine, Call of Duty, and GTA 6.