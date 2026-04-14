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Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Could Be Revealed This Week, Will Have “New Characters And Stories”

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This could be more than the common remake or remaster after all.

A flurry of rumors has come out regarding Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

Nate The Hate has been sharing information about when Ubisoft could give it a full reveal. Yesterday, he said that the game would be revealed on its own, independent of any Sony or Microsoft events.

Earlier today, he said this:

Media/press are seeing it this week. I assume a public reveal will be the same day; but could happen in the days following.

Of course, Ubisoft could be planning the public reveal for a week later or longer. But this does open the possibility that we’ll see it soon.

And that may be timely as some information about the game is leaking already. A huge leak from Indonesia’s video game ratings board just spoiled multiple video games on their website.

Their rating for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced reveals that the new ‘modernized’ game includes new characters and stories.

This suggests that Ubisoft has gone farther than the normal remaster, and arguably most remakes. We’re now looking forward to getting the official word on all of this.

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