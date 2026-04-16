Rumor: The Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Team Have Reunited At Ubisoft

They probably aren’t making a sequel, but they could be planning a masterpiece.

There’s an intriguing and hopeful new rumor about the Prince of Persia franchise.

As shared on ResetERA by member Maxime, the core team who made Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have reunited inside Ubisoft. They aren’t confirmed to be making a sequel, but they are pitching new game ideas.

The story around Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is that it was considered a financial failure. This is why Ubisoft split the team up and they apparently rejected pitches for a sequel.

However, after the game reached 2 million players, Ubisoft shared a statement that the fans have ‘revived the legend.’

And then, in January 2026, Ubisoft underwent a massive reorganization. Along the way, they decided to cancel Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

That reorganization also led to Ubisoft splitting into creative houses. Prince of Persia falls under Creative House Five.

This team may not be working on a sequel. But Ubisoft may now be planning to make a AA scale/budget Prince of Persia, and that’s why they’re bringing this team back.