Ubisoft’s Reorganizes Into Five Creative Studios – Like Square Enix

Ubisoft’s move is comparable to Square Enix’s reorganization in 2019.

Ubisoft has announced a complete change to their business structure as part of their restructuring.

Ubisoft explained in their business communications that games and studios will be split between five creative houses:

CH1 is Vantage Studios, holding Assassins’ Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six

CH2 holds shooters like The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell

CH3 holds For Honor, The Crew, and Skull & Bones

CH4 holds fantasy games like Rayman, Prince of Persia, and Beyond Good & Evil

Finally, CH5 holds casual games like Just Dance

Each Creative House will have independent dedicated leadership. This is comparable to Square Enix’s 2019 reorganization from 11 business units to 4 creative business units.

The Creative Houses will be supported by a Creative Network, comprised of even more game studios offering support, and Core Services, which will handle QA, IT infrastructure, and business operations.

Like Square Enix, Ubisoft’s reorganization is about decentralization. Hopefully, this will allow each studio to make their games more efficiently, and quickly.