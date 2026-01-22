Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Ubisoft’s Reorganizes Into Five Creative Studios – Like Square Enix

by

Ubisoft’s move is comparable to Square Enix’s reorganization in 2019.

Ubisoft has announced a complete change to their business structure as part of their restructuring.

Ubisoft explained in their business communications that games and studios will be split between five creative houses:

  • CH1 is Vantage Studios, holding Assassins’ Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
  • CH2 holds shooters like The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell
  • CH3 holds For Honor, The Crew, and Skull & Bones
  • CH4 holds fantasy games like Rayman, Prince of Persia, and Beyond Good & Evil
  • Finally, CH5 holds casual games like Just Dance

Each Creative House will have independent dedicated leadership. This is comparable to Square Enix’s 2019 reorganization from 11 business units to 4 creative business units.

The Creative Houses will be supported by a Creative Network, comprised of even more game studios offering support, and Core Services, which will handle QA, IT infrastructure, and business operations.

Like Square Enix, Ubisoft’s reorganization is about decentralization. Hopefully, this will allow each studio to make their games more efficiently, and quickly.

Recent Videos

20 HARDEST Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP

20 HARDEST Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP
10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,