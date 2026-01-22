Ubisoft Cancels 6 Games And Closes 2 Studios, Over One Year After Its Business Crisis Began

As it turned out, the Tencent deal was not enough to stop this.

Ubisoft has announced painful new steps of restructuring, over a year after the business crisis it entered into.

In September 2024, an activist investor accused Ubisoft management of collusion. The company was already experiencing sagging profits, but this started a crisis that could have compromised its future.

The start of 2025 came in with alarm bells for whether Ubisoft would even survive the year. They eventually convinced TenCent to enter a joint venture called Vantage Studios.

Within this time, Ubisoft was already cancelling games and laying off employees. Now, we know that the TenCent deal has not stopped the bleeding.

Ubisoft announced they will be cancelling 6 games and delaying 7 more. They are also closing 2 studios, and aiming to reduce costs by another €200 million within the next two years.

Ubisoft may also continue selling assets in the future. But mainly, the company’s moves mirror Square Enix’s actions when they restructured after a series of poorly selling games in May 2024.