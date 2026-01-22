Gameranx

Ubisoft Cancels Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake & 5 Other Games, Delays 7 More

One of the delayed games may be the Black Flag remake.

Ubisoft has officially cancelled Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake.

In their latest business communication, the company says this:

Ubisoft has discontinued 6 games that do not meet the new enhanced quality as well as more selective portfolio prioritization criteria at Group level. These include Prince of Persia The Sands of Time remake as well as 4 unannounced titles, including 3 new IP’s, and a mobile title.

They will also delay seven games to ‘ensure enhanced quality benchmarks are fully met.

They allude to an unannounced title that was delayed from FT26 to FY27. The speculation is that this game could be the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remake.

This disappointing news is part of an ongoing restructuring that started in 2024. While Ubisoft is hopeful about Vantage Studios, their new joint venture with TenCent, it was not enough to stop these cancellations from happening.

Ubisoft announced the Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time in 2020, and restarted development in 2022 under Ubisoft Montreal. This is arguably one of the most damaging game cancellations Ubisoft has had in recent memory.

