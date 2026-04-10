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Rumor: Take-Two And Rockstar Have Cracked Down On GTA 6’s Trailer 3 Getting Leaked

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We should have probably expected this.

We probably should not expect GTA 6’s 3rd trailer to leak in any way anymore.

Detective Seeds recently asked around about the game by contacting multiple former Rockstar employees. When he was asked about the 3rd trailer, he said this:

They did not know date of trailer 3. To prevent leaks, there are not many who know when it is.

For those wondering how easy it could be to hide their trailer dates, it’s probably easier than you think. As former Rockstar developer David O’Reilly revealed in an interview with Kiwi Talkz last year, a lot of the devs are too busy with their work to even know what’s in their games when they come out.

We should have expected Take-Two and Rockstar to have been cautious anyway. In case you forgot, GTA 6’s first trailer famously leaked early, forcing them to release it officially hours later.

We also don’t expect the 3rd trailer to leak anymore, and it probably doesn’t matter. The clock is ticking and we are definitely getting it soon, as sure as we’re getting the game before this year ends.

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