Rumor: GTA 6 Is Tentatively Planned For PC This February 2027

This may mean Rockstar has decided to complete everything about the game for launch.

Detective Seeds has a big rumor about GTA 6 coming to PC.

He said this on Twitter:

According to 3 former Rockstar employees (that I contacted through Linkedin) Grand Theft Auto 6 is aiming to release the PC version in February 2027.

All stated this timeline could shift, but Take- Two and Rockstar wanted to get the game out before end of fiscal year. I reached out to over 90 people, 3 answered me.

Rockstar and Take-Two have yet to confirm that GTA 6 is coming to PC. This could mean speculation that Sony and Take-Two have some GTA 6 marketing deal is untrue. But it also suggests something else about Rockstar.

In the past, Rockstar takes a year or two to release the game on PC after consoles. While Sony had timed exclusivity for years, Rockstar may have also historically needed more time for ports.

In this case, Rockstar may have locked in to finish most of the work for all three platforms already. They may still prefer consoles first, but Strauss did say that video games are moving towards PC over consoles.