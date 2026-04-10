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Chinese Game Studio S-GAME Promises Phantom Blade Zero Has No Generative AI

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It’s interesting that they held this conviction over many of their Western peers.

S-Game has promised that Phantom Blade Zero won’t use generative AI.

They shared this statement on Twitter:

Phantom Blade Zero is currently in the intense, final stages of development. With the time we have left, we are pouring every available resource into pushing every aspect of the game to the absolute limit of our capabilities.

We are fully aware that a profound technological revolution is unfolding around us.

However, to this day, every single piece of content in our game has been crafted by the hands of real artists.

We will not use AI visual tech that could alter our artists’ original creative intent.

They then went on to explain how each creative aspect of the game was built.

Suffice to say, generative AI has become anathema in the industry. Both Larian Studios and Sandfall Interactive faced their own controversies over it. Nvidia and their DLSS 5 are the latest to apologize over it, but not all game companies are.

It’s interesting that a Chinese game company has sworn against it when their country is reported to be using it a lot. Obviously, creatives around the world are individually gripping with this dilemma.

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