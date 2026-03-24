Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Calls DLSS 5 A “Tool Of Generative AI” That Isn’t Meant To Make AI Slop

It is starting to sound like there’s something abstract to what DLSS 5 is doing.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has once again taken a stab at explaining DLSS 5 to the general public.

While the initial reveal led to immediate backlash, Jensen himself did not help matters by referring to it as ‘not generative AI, it’s content-control generative AI.’

Many gamers also didn’t like Jensen’s tone in saying that gamers were completely wrong about it.

In a new interview with Lex Fridman, Jensen tries to properly address everyone’s concerns.

Jensen said this:

… I don’t love AI slop myself.

You know, all of the AI-generated content increasingly looks similar and they’re all beautiful, and so I’m empathetic towards what they’re thinking.

That’s just not what DLSS 5 is trying to do.

Jensen also acknowledged Lex’s comment that AI is known for making faces that look the same. For the most part, Jensen described DLSS 5 as a tool artists can control once again.

But he also said this:

DLSS is integrated with the artist, and so it’s about giving the artist the tool of AI, the tool of generative AI.

At this point, Nvidia needs to redo their entire presentation to properly explain DLSS 5 to gamers – and developers.