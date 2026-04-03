ARC Raiders Publisher Nexon Calls The Game A “Trojan Horse” To Normalize Generative AI

How many game companies are using generative AI now without disclosing it?

Nexon seems to believe that ARC Raiders has successfully normalized generative AI in video games.

There’s definitely a stigma for generative AI use in the medium – Nvidia may have to redo their DLSS 5 announcement because of it. Early adopters like Activision and EA were also criticized for obvious and hidden use of the technology.

ARC Raiders was hugely popular at launch, and its popularity seems to have stuck in spite of a controversy about their use of generative AI for voice lines.

Nexon CEO Junghun Lee said this in a recent financial meeting:

Beyond the breakaway commercial success, ARC Raiders is a Trojan Horse – a gift that contains a shift in the mindset about how technology frees developers and live service teams to spend more time thinking and less time typing.

As far as we know, ARC Raiders’ use of generative AI was very limited, and Embark Studios has even apologized for doing so.

But we can’t ignore what Lee implies – many more companies may be using generative AI without disclosing it, like Embark did until they got caught.