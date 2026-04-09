Rumor: GTA 6 Will “Produce Millionaires” Thanks To User Generated Content

We have to imagine Hiphop Gamer doesn’t mean in GTA $ millions.

GTA 6 apparently has a huge emphasis on user generated content (UGC).

Hiphop Gamer recently spoke to PC Gamer’s Midas Whittaker. Aside from the Freddie Gibbs rumor, he said this:

You’ve never ever seen a game like this, and this game will produce millionaires.

…We’re living in a time where, you know, UGC is a major thing.

…When it does come, especially on PC, if you thought GTA 5 was crazy, especially with the RP servers, and everything they’re doing, you haven’t seen nothing yet.

Hiphop Gamer also claims to have partied ‘literally’ with Rockstar, and we absolutely believe that.

Interestingly enough, The Ghost Of Hope also just claimed that GTA 6 will get online one month after launch. So these rumors converge to paint a picture of a GTA 6 that will have a lot of online, UGC, and even GTA RP.

And that raises questions on what Rockstar plans to do with GTA V’s online and FiveM. But it seems we’ll learn the answers to all of that before 2026 ends.