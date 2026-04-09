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Rumor: Rapper Freddie Gibbs Will Be In A Side Mission In GTA 6

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Gibbs is a great choice even if you may not know who he is by name.

We have a hot new rumor about GTA 6, from the last source you probably expected.

Hiphop Gamer, speaking to PC Gamer’s Midas Whittaker, said this in an interview fresh off the street:

There is a special side mission with a major rapper that left CM Punk bloody by accident.

No need to look around of course, that rapper is Warner Records’ Freddie Gibbs. Gibbs himself spoke about that incident with the WWE living legend on the set of Night Patrol, which released on Shudder last January.

Freddie Gibbs is an interesting choice for sure. He’s in that special category of musician who hasn’t broken out to superstardom but is already hugely successful.

As a rapper, Gibbs mixes an eagerness to experiment with soundscapes with singing about drugs and women. We have to imagine a few of his songs will be in GTA 6.

We probably won’t know if this rumor is real until it comes out, but this is absolutely one of those cases where we hope it s real.

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