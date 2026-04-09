Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: GTA Online Launching One Month After GTA 6

by

Yes, it does raise a lot of questions.

It sounds like GTA Online is coming with GTA 6 sooner than we all expected.

The Ghost of Hope shared this rumor on Twitter:

Up to you guys if you wanna believe me on this or not but hearing from someone that the current plan for GTA 6 is to launch online within a month after the release of the game.

Of course, it will be huge for GTA 6, but it also raises so many questions. GTA V currently hosts GTA Online, available across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Furthermore, GTA Online is the basis for FiveM, which has now been acquired by Rockstar Games. None of that is carrying over for GTA Online for GTA 6, which will also launch console exclusive on PS6 and Xbox Series X|S.

If this rumor is true, it could also be built on Rockstar Online Modding Engine, which was rumored to replace FiveM. So this all raises questions on FiveM’s potential future.

Recent Videos

Samson - Before You Buy

Samson - Before You Buy
Starfield PS5 - Before You Buy

Starfield PS5 - Before You Buy
10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED

10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED
20 Hidden Mechanics Discovered in Recent Games

20 Hidden Mechanics Discovered in Recent Games
What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?

What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?
10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES

10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES
GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy

I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy
15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE

15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,