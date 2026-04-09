Rumor: GTA Online Launching One Month After GTA 6

It sounds like GTA Online is coming with GTA 6 sooner than we all expected.

The Ghost of Hope shared this rumor on Twitter:

Up to you guys if you wanna believe me on this or not but hearing from someone that the current plan for GTA 6 is to launch online within a month after the release of the game.

Of course, it will be huge for GTA 6, but it also raises so many questions. GTA V currently hosts GTA Online, available across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Furthermore, GTA Online is the basis for FiveM, which has now been acquired by Rockstar Games. None of that is carrying over for GTA Online for GTA 6, which will also launch console exclusive on PS6 and Xbox Series X|S.

If this rumor is true, it could also be built on Rockstar Online Modding Engine, which was rumored to replace FiveM. So this all raises questions on FiveM’s potential future.