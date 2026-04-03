PlayStation Acquires Generative AI VFX Company Cinemersive Labs

It’s an odd look after they just closed two game studios.

Sony just acquired a new studio that uses generative AI, after recently closing some game studios.

In a press release on their site, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that they have just acquired Cinemersive Labs. They refer to the company as experts in computer vision and machine learning.

Cinemersive will be incorporated to PlayStation’s Visual Computing Group to work on their graphics division.

Cinemersive cites their generative AI work on their LinkedIn. They can create 6DOF 3D photography for virtual and augmented reality.

They have one setup using 5 high resolution cameras, but they also have ‘monocular acquisition technology’ that uses generative AI. With their ‘monocular acquisition technology,’ you can take a photo with even just a smartphone, and Cinemersive can generate a 3D world based on the photo to explore in VR.

This isn’t enough information to assess if this AI tool would lead to people being laid off. But it is an awkward look after they closed Bluepoint Games last February and Dark Outlaw Games last week.