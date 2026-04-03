Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PlayStation Acquires Generative AI VFX Company Cinemersive Labs

by

It’s an odd look after they just closed two game studios.

Sony just acquired a new studio that uses generative AI, after recently closing some game studios.

In a press release on their site, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that they have just acquired Cinemersive Labs. They refer to the company as experts in computer vision and machine learning.

Cinemersive will be incorporated to PlayStation’s Visual Computing Group to work on their graphics division.

Cinemersive cites their generative AI work on their LinkedIn. They can create 6DOF 3D photography for virtual and augmented reality.

They have one setup using 5 high resolution cameras, but they also have ‘monocular acquisition technology’ that uses generative AI. With their ‘monocular acquisition technology,’ you can take a photo with even just a smartphone, and Cinemersive can generate a 3D world based on the photo to explore in VR.

This isn’t enough information to assess if this AI tool would lead to people being laid off. But it is an awkward look after they closed Bluepoint Games last February and Dark Outlaw Games last week.

Recent Videos

What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?

What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?
10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES

10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES
GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy

I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy
15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE

15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE
25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games

25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026
Where The HELL is GTA 6?

Where The HELL is GTA 6?
20 Things Developers REGRETTED Putting In Games

20 Things Developers REGRETTED Putting In Games
Category: Tag: , , ,