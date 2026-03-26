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Jason Blundell Confirms Sony Closed Dark Outlaw Games, Denies They Were Making A Live Service Title

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No bad blood apparently.

Jason Blundell has confirmed the closure of Dark Outlaw Games.

Yesterday, word spread on an internal memo that PlayStation Studios had closed down Dark Outlaw without announcing their game. Sony founded Dark Outlaw in 2025 to have Blundell work on an original title for them.

Blundell previously founded another studio, Deviation Games, which entered a contract with Sony to make an exclusive for them. However, Sony did not own Deviation. Deviation closed in 2024.

As reported by Kotaku, Blundell resurfaced in a Twitch livestream with JCBackfire, who was a level designer at Dark Outlaw Games. While they were under NDAs, the two confirmed the studio’s closure.

Blundell and JCBackfire were also able to say that they held no ill will against Sony, but a ‘shift in strategy’ led to their closure.

While they couldn’t talk about the game itself, Blundell shared this sad, disappointing tidbit:

You’re gonna mourn what could have been because we were making a hell of a game.

They also made it clear that this was not a live service game. Of course, most fans assume it was similar to Call of Duty Zombies, which was what Blundell was best known for at Activision.

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