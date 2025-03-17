PlayStation Opens New Studio Dark Outlaw Games

It’s not every day you see PlayStation open a new studio. But today, we’re finding out that one was recently opened and has slowly been working on its debut project. The first-party studio is called Dark Outlaw Games and is headed by Jason Blundell, the man who helped bring Call of Duty Zombies to the limelight.

Thanks to VGC, we’re learning that Jason Blundell is leading the studio. The official announcement came from a podcast, The Jeff Gerstmann Show. During the podcast, Jason revealed that he had the chance to create a new studio within PlayStation Studios. But we don’t know what Dark Outlaw Games has in the works.

It’s been said that they have been working on something for a little while now, but it’s not ready to be showcased to the world. Instead, they are still working through the game before officially making any reveals or announcements. That said, we also don’t know where the studio is within the production cycle or who else might be attached to Dark Outlaw Games.

Again, we are aware of Jason Blundell, who spent a lot of time working with Treyarch. They had worked with the studio from 2006 until 2020. While they helped bring out Call of Duty and its famed Zombies game modes, they opted to leave to step into a new studio called Deviation Games. However, that didn’t last very long as Jason departed from Deviation Games, which was eventually closed down last year before their debut title could be released.

We’ll have to wait and see what Dark Outlaw Games has in the works. Hopefully, we’ll get our first few details about their debut title before this year wraps, but since we don’t know where they are in production, that might be wishful thinking.