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This GTA ChatGPT Abomination Proves Strauss Zelnick’s Point About AI Tools

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Oh look, some CEOs know it too.

A YouTuber decided to actually put Strauss Zelnick’s argument about AI tools to the test, by trying to build GTA San Andreas with ChatGPT.

Zelnick sees AI tools as creator tools, which does allow people to make things like music and video games. But his argument is having more tools doesn’t mean amateur creators will ‘make hits’ such as hit songs or hit video games, like GTA.

YouTuber ViceTheory made a video where he tried to make GTA San Andreas using ChatGPT in one hour. So, in good faith, we won’t critique that his work is incomplete or that the graphics are primitive.

What we will point to is how he proves Strauss’ point. Obviously, just telling ChatGPT to build GTA San Andreas was not enough. ViceTheory had to keep making corrections and adding prompts.

And ViceTheory also ran into the humdrum, and most difficult parts of making video games. ChatGPT kept inverting controls to move characters and vehicles, and he had to keep correcting it.

If you’ve ever been a creator yourself, you know the struggle of constantly correcting your work, and hoping you’ll make something others will like. That’s what Strauss means.

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