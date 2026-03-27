Pearl Abyss Is Starting R&D On Porting Crimson Desert To Nintendo Switch 2

Pearl Abyss has revealed they’re starting to look into porting Crimson Desert to the Switch 2.

Yonhap News Agency reported on a press conference where Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young said this (translated via DeepL):

Regarding support for Nintendo’s ‘Switch 2’ console, he said, “While there are aspects we must compromise on because the Switch currently has lower specifications compared to other consoles, we have begun research and development (R&D) internally with a keen interest in the matter.”

As Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly reminded everyone on Twitter, he claimed that the game was coming to the Switch 2 last January. Our earliest report on this rumor was a Redditor finding the game listed for Nintendo’s platform on GameStop.

Pearl Abyss themselves are just coming off of Crimson Desert bouncing back from multiple controversies, selling three million units within its first week.

The bar for Switch 2 ports has been set high by Capcom and CD Projekt RED, but we’re certain Nintendo and Nvidia can help Pearl Abyss build a version that will make Switch 2 owners happy.