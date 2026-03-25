Pearl Abyss Shares Back Up After Crimson Desert Is A Certified Blockbuster Hit

Crimson Desert has risen back from the peak.

Less than a week ago, we reported on Pearl Abyss’ stock prices dipping after it received a mixed MetaCritic score. We noted that it received a lot of 10/10 scores, but the game turned out to be divisive.

As we pointed out then, the game could still be a hit. But we turned out to be wrong on the reasons why.

Crimson Desert launched in March 19 with strong metrics on Twitch and SteamDB. The following day, Pearl Abyss revealed that the game sold 2 million copies.

It then faced a new firestorm of controversies, including players finding generative AI use. But if you bet on this dooming the game, you would be wrong.

On March 24, Pearl Abyss revealed that it now got up to 3 million units. In spite of the controversies and divisiveness, Pearl Abyss’ first foray to a single player AAA is a certified commercial success.

As a result, as Dr. Serkan Toto revealed, Pearl Abyss’ stock value rose back up at the start of trading day by 27.76 %.