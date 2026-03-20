Crimson Desert Launches With Strong Twitch and SteamDB Numbers

It remains to be seen if the game sinks or swims.

Crimson Desert has launched with some good metrics, a day after its stock price reportedly dropped.

When the review embargo broke, Crimson Desert reached a PC MetaCritic score of 78. Subsequently, Pearl Abyss’ share price dipped 30 % the working day before the launch.

Expectations and buzz were high for Crimson Desert to the point that a former GTA developer openly speculated it could beat GTA 6 as 2026’s GOTY. That’s the reason that the MetaCritic score was so damaging.

But now we’re getting signs that it’s done well at launch. As reported by Insider Gaming, the game reached the top streamed game spot on Twitch with nearly 500,000 viewers.

Subsequently, SteamDB indicates it reached a concurrent player peak of 239,045 players on Steam. Investors may have been premature in dismissing the game based on the MetaCritic score.

In fact, if you pay attention, many reviews gave it 10/10 and 9/10 scores. So it may be divisive, but there’s no consensus that it turned out to be a bad game after all.

We’ll learn in the coming days if Crimson Desert turned out to be a hit after all.