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Pearl Abyss Shares Plunge 30 % Ahead of Crimson Desert’s Launch – But It Could Still Be A Hit

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Crimson Desert could prove that MetaCritic is not the final arbiter after all.

Pearl Abyss is facing trouble in the stock markets, but this may be a misleading blip in the radar.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the company’s share price in the Korean Stock market dropped from ₩65,600 ($43.79) the day before to ₩46,000 ($30.70) at the end of this business day. That’s a drop of 29.8 %.

The consensus seems to be that Pearl Abyss is suffering from Crimson Desert reaching a MetaCritic score of 78. While this is considered generally favorable in their system, the hype surrounding this game raised expectations for it to be far higher.

But this may not be the full picture. The game is currently the top selling game on PSN, and as Dr. Serkan Toto observed, the 4th best-selling game on PSN.

To put this in context, Borderlands 4 reached MetaCritic scores of 81 on PC and 78 on PS5. It’s also the 4th best-selling game in the US in 2025, selling more copies than Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

There are other red flags and points of criticism surrounding Crimson Desert, but the pre-release hype might be enough to carry it. We’ll find out soon enough as it launches tomorrow.

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