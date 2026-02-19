Gameranx

Former GTA Dev Wonders if Crimson Desert Could Beat GTA 6 As 2026’s GOTY

by

It’s really harmless, fun speculation.

A former GTA dev believes he found a game that could unseat GTA 6 as this year’s GOTY.

Mike York was a senior animator at Rockstar New England, who worked there from 2012 to 2017. His gameography includes GTA V, GTA Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

York is also a YouTuber now, and in that capacity he’s been watching some previews of Pearl Abyss’ upcoming open world action adventure game, Crimson Desert.

In his latest video, York simply said this:

If GTA 6 drops the ball, this could be your GOTY.

York also pointed out where he noticed issues with Crimson Desert’s graphics, so no, this wasn’t just him praising the game to high heavens.

York made this claim in his capacity as a YouTuber, after taking into account not only how the previews looked, but what Pearl Abyss claims the game has in terms of game design, features, presentation, etc.

He may very well change his mind if better games come up later too. But if there’s any takeaway from this, it would be that you might want to check out Crimson Desert.

