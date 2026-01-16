Kiwi Talkz Revives Rumor That Crimson Desert Is Coming To Nintendo Switch 2

Pearl Abyss has plenty of time to make a last minute announcement.

“Kiwi Talkz” Reece Reilly has revived a spicy video about Crimson Desert.

Reece was a guest in the latest episode of the NintenByte podcast, where co-host GameBird Classic talked about demoing Crimson Desert around September 2025.

Reece cheekily replied:

Well, I look forward to playing it on Switch 2.

The show’s main host, Nintendo Prime, tried to fish more information from Reece to no avail. He pointed out that this rumor originally came from a GameStop listing in May 2025.

GameBird Classic then revealed that the demo’s presenters sounded interested when he told them he would love to play it on the Switch 2.

Reece said that it would make sense for them to respond that way, comparing the date they demoed the game to when he was told about this rumor.

Crimson Desert is releasing this March 19, 2026, to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Capcom has made last minute announcements of Switch 2 ports of their games, so it’s not that unlikely for Pearl Abyss to do the same thing.