Insomniac Games “Wants To Show More” Of Marvel’s Wolverine Before This Spring

It really sounds like they’re spooked by GTA 6.

Insomniac Games is ready to start promoting Marvel’s Wolverine now.

Last month, Insomniac made it clear that marketing for the game was going to start this spring. They specifically denied that it would be in that recent State of Play.

But seemingly out of nowhere, they abruptly announced Marvel’s Wolverine’s release date of September 15, 2026. Of course, that’s safely two months ahead of GTA 6.

Now, they shared a new clip of the game. Wolverine is shown hanging onto a ledge with his claws as he kicks an opponent into the lava below.

In replies, Insomniac confirmed that they still have their information drop scheduled this Spring. When they were asked when Sony would offer pre-orders, they said:

We want to show you more of the game first.

This all absolutely looks like Sony and Insomniac changed plans. It may be a reaction to Take-Two’s announcement that GTA 6 will start marketing this summer.

While Sony is moving Marvel’s Wolverine weeks away from GTA 6, they may still be worried that they’ll lose attention and real world dollars to Take-Two’s promotional push. And that may explain why they’re quietly not helping promote Take-Two’s game.