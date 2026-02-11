Insomniac Confirms Marvel’s Wolverine Won’t Be At State Of Play, New Info This Spring

Their marketing schedule seems to already be lined up.

Insomniac Games has made it clear that Marvel’s Wolverine will not be at this week’s State of Play.

A few hours ago, when asked when they would share more information about the game, they simply replied:

Spring 2026.

Insomniac had also revealed that they were ‘excited to show more’ in Spring 2026, after they released the game’s gameplay trailer. This was in September 2025.

Spring in the US is between March to June, clearly much later than this week’s presentation. They also announced that the game will release in Fall, which will be from September to December.

This all suggests that Insomniac already has a set schedule for the game’s marketing, aside from development. That marketing schedule is planned to keep the game fresh in consumer’s minds until it comes out.

But that also means Sony could have a lot more new games to reveal in this State of Play. Albeit, Insomniac might not even show up after all.