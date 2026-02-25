Insomniac Abruptly Reveals Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date On September 15, 2026

This looks like a decision made on impulse.

Insomniac Games just pulled a shadow drop for their next release date.

They tweeted this out a few hours ago:

Let’s cut to the chase: Marvel’s Wolverine launches September 15, 2026.

They also shared this link to wishlist the game on PlayStation 5.

This comes only two weeks after revealing that they would not be in the recent State of Play. Insomniac stated that they would start marketing the game this spring.

By all accounts it looks like Insomniac and Sony made a split second decision to announce the release date, and we’re not entirely sure why.

Of course, the biggest elephant in the room was the pending launch of GTA 6 this November. But, there could be several other reasons that Sony chose to announce now.

If we were to guess, Sony chose to place Marvel’s Wolverine a clear financial quarter apart from GTA 6, so they can cite its projected game sales separately from Rockstar’s blockbuster.

But short of word spreading around the rumor mill, we won’t know what Sony is thinking.