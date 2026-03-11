There’s An Interesting (Now Hidden Detail) In This Rockstar GTA 6 Tweet

A personal touch to make sure everyone knows its real.

Last November 7, 2025, we got the infamous announcement that GTA 6 would be delayed for a second time, now to come on November 19, 2026.

That started a wave of FUD around the game which mostly ended last month. In their latest quarterly earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that GTA 6’s marketing would start this summer.

So Rockstar’s own management has been sharing clear signals that there aren’t any more delays. But there’s something interesting about that November 2025 announcement.

Videotechuk shared this information on Twitter:

Most minor thing ever: Rockstar used Twitter for iPhone to send the “Hi everyone” post. They didn’t use Sprinklr to schedule it, so I assume it was Sam or a major exec who posted the tweet.

Elon Musk removed the UI showing which platform a tweet was sent from a year ago or so, but the API is still up and using Twitter Control Panel via a Chrome Extension restores it 🙂

If this sounds far-fetched, we would remind you that both Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa and board member Shigeru Miyamoto also have personal access to the Nintendo Twitter account.