Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

There’s An Interesting (Now Hidden Detail) In This Rockstar GTA 6 Tweet

by

A personal touch to make sure everyone knows its real.

Last November 7, 2025, we got the infamous announcement that GTA 6 would be delayed for a second time, now to come on November 19, 2026.

That started a wave of FUD around the game which mostly ended last month. In their latest quarterly earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that GTA 6’s marketing would start this summer.

So Rockstar’s own management has been sharing clear signals that there aren’t any more delays. But there’s something interesting about that November 2025 announcement.

Videotechuk shared this information on Twitter:

Most minor thing ever: Rockstar used Twitter for iPhone to send the “Hi everyone” post. They didn’t use Sprinklr to schedule it, so I assume it was Sam or a major exec who posted the tweet.

Elon Musk removed the UI showing which platform a tweet was sent from a year ago or so, but the API is still up and using Twitter Control Panel via a Chrome Extension restores it 🙂

If this sounds far-fetched, we would remind you that both Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa and board member Shigeru Miyamoto also have personal access to the Nintendo Twitter account.

Recent Videos

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , ,