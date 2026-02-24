Nintendo Treehouse Live Scheduled February 24 For Pokemon Pokopia And Super Mario Bros Wonder For Switch 2

Nintendo is hosting one of those odd Nintendo Treehouse events outside of the traditional E3 period, in June.
They made this announcement yesterday:
Join us on Feb 24 at 2pm PT for a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #SuperMarioBrosWonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and #PokemonPokopia.
Pokémon Pokopia is releasing in March 5, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is releasing in March 26.
Pokémon Pokopia boasts the largest development team assembled by Koei Tecmo studio Omega Force for a single project. Last week, we reported on how it would have persistent servers like Minecraft.
This event comes after the February 5 Nintendo Partner Showcase Direct, where they revealed major third-party titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Indiana Jones And The Great Circle.
Nintendo may have opted to forego a Nintendo Direct for these games because their features are best presented with live gameplay instead of a prepared presentation. It will be interesting to see if there’s more to this event than it appears on the surface.