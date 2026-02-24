Nintendo Treehouse Live Scheduled February 24 For Pokemon Pokopia And Super Mario Bros Wonder For Switch 2

Apparently whatever they need to show us needs to be shown live.

Nintendo is hosting one of those odd Nintendo Treehouse events outside of the traditional E3 period, in June.

They made this announcement yesterday:

Join us on Feb 24 at 2pm PT for a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #SuperMarioBrosWonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and #PokemonPokopia.

Pokémon Pokopia is releasing in March 5, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is releasing in March 26.

Pokémon Pokopia boasts the largest development team assembled by Koei Tecmo studio Omega Force for a single project. Last week, we reported on how it would have persistent servers like Minecraft.

This event comes after the February 5 Nintendo Partner Showcase Direct, where they revealed major third-party titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Indiana Jones And The Great Circle.

Nintendo may have opted to forego a Nintendo Direct for these games because their features are best presented with live gameplay instead of a prepared presentation. It will be interesting to see if there’s more to this event than it appears on the surface.