Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition & Talking Flower Toy Revealed

Nintendo really does have a lot coming for Mario fans this March.

Nintendo has outlined what’s coming in Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park.

The base game is getting new playable characters in Rosalina and Luma, who acts as an assist character. There’s also a new Assist Mode where you can’t die, allowing you to enjoy the game’s wacky and inventive game design all the way through.

The Koopalings join the game as new boss courses you’ll chase around the Flower Kingdom, but the crowning addition is Bellabel Park.

Bellabel Park will have 17 multiplayer games, allowing you to play with one system, multiple systems locally, and online. There’s also a Toad Brigade Training Camp built to teach players how to play a platform game. That’s also multiplayer.

Finally, supporting all these new features are three new amiibo and a new Talking Flower toy. Nintendo is offering a digital upgrade for Switch owners and a standalone Switch 2 Game Card.

The Talking Flower arrives March 12, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Switch 2 version and its amiibo arrive on March 26.